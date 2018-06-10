148,800 to get interest-free loans in 2018-19

The prime minister’s interest-free loan scheme will facilitate around 148,800 beneficiaries in the year 2018-19 with an amount of Rs 3.5 billion allocated for the purpose.

According to an official, prime minister’s youth business loan scheme will benefit 3,800 youth with an allocation of Rs 3.7 billion in the next fiscal year. While prime minister’s youth training programme will benefit 50,000 youth, prime minister’s youth skill development programme 150,000 youth and prime minister’s programme for provision of laptops will facilitate 1,00,000 youth with allocations of Rs 12.17 billion, Rs 1.116 billion and Rs 5.287 billion respectively.

Prime minister’s fee reimbursement scheme for less developed areas will facilitate 66,785 beneficiaries with an allocation of Rs 3.7 billion.

