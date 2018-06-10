Examiner accused of harassing Bahria College girl students suspended

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has suspended a college teacher who was accused of sexually harassing students from Bahria College during the recent practical examinations.

Confirming the development that came weeks after the incident was reported on social media, Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Hasnat Qureshi revealed the FDE would also conduct an inquiry against the invigilator under the Protection of Women against Harassment at Workplaces Act 2010, within seven days.

Several students of the college came out on social media and accused Sadat Bashir of sexually harassing them at their biology practical examinations last month. In a video message, the examiner, however, denied the charges.

Bashir is a lecturer at the Federal Postgraduate College, H-9. In a complaint lodged with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Bahria College Principal Iqbal Javaid stated, “It is reported with serious concern that the accused, who conducted practical examination on 24, 26 and 27 May, sexually harassed a number of students during practical examinations (trying/touched their private parts). Unfortunately, the students were concerned about their practical marks and were hesitant to lodge direct complaint against the said examiner so they registered their complaint with the teachers and admin staff. It is requested that strict disciplinary action may please be taken against the sick individual and he be barred from such duties in future. In addition, for future, lady practical examiner may please be given preference for girl students to avoid recurrence of such incidents.”

The incident stumped the social media when one of the victims, Saba Ali, shared her ordeal at the hands of Bashir on the social media. Ali received huge support on Facebook where she shared her post. Meanwhile, a campaign against the alleged molester, #PunishSadatBashir, also trended on Twitter.

Sadat claimed that the campaign agianst him was to coerce him into awarding extra marks to the students.

Published in Daily Times, June 10th 2018.