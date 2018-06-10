Selling newborns

Pakistan is the world’s most dangerous nation for newborn babies. In term of infant mortality rates that are linked to inadequate maternal healthcare access. But even when babies are born fighting fit, it appears that, even then, they are not safe. And have not been for some three decades.

This is the news coming out of Allied Hospital in Faisalabad, where police may have stumbled upon a 30-year-old child trafficking racket. And while at least one individual has reportedly confessed, the entire tragedy raises more questions than it answers.

The most pertinent one naturally being: what took so long to uncover it? Khurhseeda Bibi, a non-medical staff worker at the hospital, has admitted her role in this travesty. The authorities have also picked up her husband and daughter, a Lady Healthcare Worker, in connection to the case. Yet she insists that this goes all the way to the top. This appears entirely plausible. After all, babies bring with them necessary hospital documentation that must be signed off on by medical professionals. Indeed, this is exactly what she says happened. Doctors, gynaecologists and a Medical Superintendent all had role to play.

This is not to detract from the awfulness of the case itself; including the immense suffering on both sides, parents and babies alike. For no information has been disclosed as to what sort of set-ups the infants were sold into. Or, if indeed, they had been stolen from their birth mothers. Within a hospital context, doctors get to play God — quite literally — when it comes to decisions on life and death.

That being said, it is significant that a non-professionally trained woman — meaning a low wage earner — is the only one to have detailed the ins-and-out of her part in this organised crime racket. It could be that the authorities want to prove that they are sourcing as much information as possible from Khurhseeda Bibi in a bid to fry the largest fish. But if that were the case then her image would surely not be splashed across the media. Not least because this would confirm to those at the helm that the net was closing in on them. Thus it is hoped that she is not being used as a fall guy for those with powerful connections. For justice must be done. *

Published in Daily Times, June 10th 2018.