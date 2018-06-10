Mainstreaming or engineering?

Ten years of uninterrupted democracy may be all that is in store for Pakistan. For next month’s elections are being compromised by not-so-hidden hands. This is not a question of pre-emptive vote-rigging or manipulation. It is far more dangerous.

Those who ought to be in the barracks are not. And they are fielding more than a few of their own candidates in the race for Parliament. And it is men like Hafiz Saeed who will take centre stage. True, his recent designation as a local terrorist has likely impeded his grand plans to enter the ballot-box fray. Yet this is no cause for relief. Not when more than 200 members of the Muslim Milli League (MML), a known political front for Saeed, are all set to do his bidding.

The MML is part of the state’s mainstreaming project whereby militants down arms and pick up ballots. According to unconventional wisdom: being directly accountable to the people will inevitably ‘moderate’ extremist elements and turn them into reformed assets. Which, of course, is another way of saying that the security apparatus wants to see its proxies go ‘legit’.

This is an audacious move on all counts. Not least because the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not register the MML at the behest of all the major political parties. Be that as it may, the MML responded by swift circumvention and is fielding candidates on tickets from the dormant Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is registered with the ECP.

None of which bodes well for the country. In fact, this is a game-changer. To such an extent that the state apparatus will need to resolve this issue at the earliest. The question of militant outfits that have previously been banned resurfacing under different guises violates both the Constitution and the National Action Plan (NAP).

In this situation, the politicians cannot escape responsibility. The security apparatus reportedly approached then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back in 2016 in a bid to garner political cover for the mainstreaming project. And while the latter rejected the idea — he did nothing about it. Rather, he and the entire joint opposition contested on equal footing two by-elections with Saeed’s party, even after news agency Reuters broke the Army story; with the MML men running as independents. All of which suggests that the civilian leadership ought to have recognised far sooner the threat that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) supremo’s latest reincarnation poses. Because once legitimacy is given it becomes nigh impossible to take back.

To be clear, if things go ahead as they are — this will not be a completely fair election in any sense of the term. In fact, one hopes that July 25 will not be remembered as a regrettable day in Pakistan’s history. *

