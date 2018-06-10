Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan to contest elections from Peshawar

Noor Jehan, a paternal cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to contest the upcoming general elections in Pakistan from Peshawar. According to a Pakistan-based daily, Noor Jehan has met Shah Rukh Khan twice and the family maintains close contact with relatives in India. She will be contesting from PK-77 constituency as an independent candidate.

“I want to work for women’s empowerment… I’d like to focus on the problems in my constituency,” Noor Jehan was quoted as saying. She had been in the race to get a ticket from the Awami National Party (ANP). However, she failed to make it, after which her brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, decided that Jehan would contest the elections as an independent candidate.

According to Mansoor, their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar movement of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as Bacha Khan.“We have a political legacy attached to the family. My sister had earlier served as a councillor,” he reportedly said.

Published in Daily Times, June 10th 2018.