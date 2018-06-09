Pak Navy rescues Iranian fisherman from sunken dhow in open sea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopters successfully rescued crew members of Sunken Iranian dhow in North Arabian Sea (NAS) on Saturday.

According to a press release, upon receiving information about distressed Dhow titled Al Ramani bearing flag of Islamic Republic of Iran and holding 11 crew members onboard, Pakistan Navy responded swiftly and initiated search and rescue operation.

Two Pak Navy Sea King helicopters were immediately directed to search, locate and rescue distressed boat crew. The navy team, despite rough sea and low visibility conditions managed to locate the survivors and rescued them.

The 11 crew members of the Iranian dhow were also provided food and necessary first aid facilities.

The survived crew members thanked Pakistan Navy for prompt and professional response.