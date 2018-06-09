Musharaf to contest election against Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal in Karachi

KARACHI: Former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf on Saturday submitted nomination papers for NA 247 constituency in Karachi.

Musharaf received the nomination papers for NA 247 Sadar and Aram Bagh.

Musharraf will be up against MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar, PSP leader Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Arif Alvi, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aziz Memon and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman.

A representative received the nomination papers for Pervaiz Musharraf and were sent to Dubai for signature.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan lifted lifetime ban of former dictator and allowed him to contest general election 2018.

The apex court also ordered not to arrest Musharraf upon his arrival in Pakistan.