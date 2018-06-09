PTI workers protest outside Bani Gala over party tickets dispute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday protested outside party chairman Imran Khan’s residence over differences regarding issuance of party tickets.

The workers demanded that PTI leader Ajmal Raja must be fielded from Rawalpindi constituency and not Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was issued a ticket to contest from NA-59.

The workers blamed the party of not issuing tickets on the basis of merit, whereas PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party issued tickets to ‘strong candidates’.

Imtiaz Safdar Warraich after leaving Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and joining PTI, was given a ticket. Babar Awan, instead of being given a ticket, was given a party rank.

However, there were a number of party leaders to whom tickets weren’t issued, namely, Ali Mohammad Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai and Shehryar Afridi.