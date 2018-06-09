Private hospital staffer who sold 1,200 newborns arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police arrested an Allied Hospital staff member in Faisalabad over kidnapping and selling of around 1,200 newborns over a span of 30 years.

Faisalabad police on Saturday raided a house in the city after receiving intelligence information and arrested several people involved in the malpractice.

A newborn girl was also recovered, who was said to have been sold at a price of Rs 1 lac 80 thousands.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Khursheed Bibi, confessed to having abducted and sold around 1,200 newborns.

She also revealed that she was accompanied by several others. The accused added that she has been involved in the malpractice for over 30 years.

Moreover, she also accused 3 gynaecologists of being part of the gang.

Following interrogation, the police sent the accused on judicial remand after registering a case against Khursheed and her aides.

Allied Hospital MS Dr Khurram Altaf confirmed that the accused has been suspended. He, however, rejected Khursheed’s claim that some of the doctors were also involved.