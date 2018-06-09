Lahore Weather

ECP decides not to publish politician’s nomination papers online

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided not to publish nomination papers of politicians along with their asset declaration details.

According to reports, in the previous general election, ECP had published all the assets details and nomination papers on their website, however, this year they have decided not to do so.

ECP sources informed that former parliamentarians had criticized the publishing of their papers and didn’t let any law of such nature to be passed within the parliament.

