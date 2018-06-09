PTI workers claim tickets not issued on merit, stage protests outside Khan’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday staged protest over issuing of tickets outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Party workers staged protest against issuance of tickets for the upcoming general elections without any basis of merit.

A large number of protesters gathered outside Khan’s residence to register their protest against the issuing of ticket to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59. The demonstrators demanded that Ajmal Raja be fielded from the Rawalpindi constituency.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, had earlier claimed that PTI had issued ticket to candidates that had a chance to win against their foes.

On Friday, PTI had announced its party’s candidates for majority of the national and provincial assembly constituencies for the general elections to be conducted on July 25. PTI chief Khan while announcing the tickets had claimed that the selection was done on merit and that all the aspirants could not be accomodated.

PTI had issued party tickets to 81 candidates to contest elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 21 constituencies from Sindh Assembly, 165 and 23 for Punjab and Balochistan respectively.

Khan had announced the list of the tickets issued stating:

Khan to contest for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-234 Karachi.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi: NA-156 Multan, Fawad Chaudhry: NA-67 Jhelum, Arif Alvi: NA-247 and Ali Zaidi from NA-244.

A list of the issued tickets was made public that may attained on PTI’s website.