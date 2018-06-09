CJP vows judiciary’s support in construction of Kalabagh Dam

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Saturday vowed for Supreme Court’s (SC) efforts in the construction of dams in Pakistan.

CJP Nisar while heading a larger bench hearing a petition seeking referendum over the construction of Kalabagh Dam at SC’s Karachi Registry said that the judiciary will play its part in the construction of dams.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar asserted that the court was not looking forward to arguments over construction of Kalabagh Dam, rather looking for alternatives of resolving water scarcity in Pakistan.

Apex court Judge pledged that no decision will be taken by the court that affects any of the petitioners. CJP Nisar added “an alternate solution would be sought in case of conflict between four brothers.”

Nisar had passed his remarks in response to Advocate Majid Peerzada’s statement that Kalabagh Dam is disputed.

Advocate Peerzada informed the court that the people of four provinces had termed the dam dangerous.

CJP Nisar hearing Peerzada’s remarks, said that the court desired to resolve the issue of water scarcity without making anyone insecure.

The apex court judge maintained the view that the SC was determined towards the resolution of the water crisis by keeping everyone on the same page rather than fueling differences. He suggested that team should be formed comprising of experts like Aitzaz Ahsan to give recommendations over the issue.

CJP Nisar said that ” We will now move forward with the construction of dams and after Eid-ul-Fitr, SC’s Law and Justice Department will hold seminars while experts will give recommendations and SOPs will be prepared.”

Furthermore, CJP directed the petitioners to bring forth recommendations over how dams can be built, adding that the suggestions will be forwarded to the Parliament. He said that Law and Justice Department will draft laws that can be given to the Parliament.

Nisar asserted that a seminar will be held in Karachi along with other cities in Sindh as a measure to resolve the water crisis.

During the hearing former Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Zafar Mahmood informed the court that people were no aware about the issue of Kalabagh Dam. He added that he had resigned from his post owing to the disputed dam.

Mahmood brought to the knowledge of the court that India had taken over the water tributaries of Ravi and Sutlej and that the Indus Water Treaty posed a risk.

Former Chairman WAPDA, upon being questioned about court’s role in this, responded that an advocacy campaign was need of the hour to create awareness over the issue of water scarcity.

CJP adjourned the hearing of the case until further notice.

Previously, Barrister Zafarullah Khan had filed a petition over construction of Kalabagh Dam in 2013, stating that if the dam wasn’t built, the country would plunge into drought.