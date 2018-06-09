KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the case of Pashtun youth Naqeebullah’s murder, on Saturday, approved a petition to provide the principal accused former SSP Rao Anwar with ‘B class’ facilities in jail.

SSP Rao Anwar, along with the other accused, was present in the court amid tight security. Investigation officer SSP Dr. Rizwan also appeared before the court and presented a report on the investigation in the case before the court.

The Court also claimed that since the issue of keeping Rao Anwar in the sub-jail was pending before the Sindh High Court (SHC), the ATC would wait for the High Court’s verdict.

The next hearing of the case will thus be on the 14th of June.