Pakistan Railways has announced five special trains and a discount of 30% to facilitate passengers on this Eid.

According to Railway officials the eight-day offer will start from June 12.

Sources reported that to accommodate maximum passengers, additional coaches will be attached to the trains.

Daily Passengers Association (DPA) Chairman Hafiz Abdul Qayum have appreciated the decision, whereas, he demanded a special train for Narowal section citing that it had always been neglected by the railways.

The first special train is scheduled to depart on June 12 around 11 am from Karachi and its stations includes Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malikwal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. The train will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10 pm.

The second train will depart from Quetta on the same date at 11.30 am. The train will pass from Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore stations and arrive in Rawalpindi at 8 pm.

The third train is scheduled on June 13 and will depart from Karachi Cantt at 11 am. Its stations include Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, and Faisalabad. The train will arrive Lahore at 10 am on the next day.

The fourth train is scheduled to depart on 14th June from Rawalpindi at 7 am. The train will pass through Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu, and Muzaffargarh. It will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10.30pm.

Fifth and the last special train will leave Multan Cant on June 19 at 7 am. The train’s stations include Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city for Rawalpindi and it will reach its destination on the same night at 10.15pm.