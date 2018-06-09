NSC ‘satisfied’ with steps taken to meet FATF requirements

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other international organizations to achieve common goals and shared objectives.

The 25th meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk which reviewed overall security situation in the country as well.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation about the upcoming meeting of the FATF in Paris and the measures, both administrative and legal, taken so far by the country to meet the FATF requirements. The meeting reviewed various actions taken towards fulfilling country’s international responsibilities under the FATF framework and expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far. The committee directed that the progress should be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting.

The prime minister also shared with the committee members contents of his telephonic discussion with US Vice President Mike Pence on June 7.

According to an earlier press release, the prime minister and US vice president had “agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

