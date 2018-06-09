Nawaz questions ‘preferential treatment’ for former dictator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday questioned the Supreme Court’s conditional permission to former military dictator Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf to file his nomination papers to contest July 25 general elections despite facing high treason charges in the country.

“Where is the law and the constitution now? Where is Article 6 and all the cases [against Musharraf]?” Nawaz asked while talking to reporters outside an accountability court where he was present to attend the hearing of Avenfield properties reference against his family.

Nawaz said that a former dictator was enjoying virtual immunity in the country while he stood barred even from visiting his ailing wife in London. “Placing judges under house arrest, May 12, violating the constitution, Akbar Bugti’s killing: he is named and accused in all, yet he is promised on-arrival leniency. I, on the other hand, cannot even obtain five-day permission to visit my ailing wife,” the former PM said as he listed cases the former president stood accused in. “On one hand, he has been booked for treason, and on the other he has been granted conditional permission to contest elections. Under what laws has he been allowed to contest elections? I want to see such laws too,” he asked. “It is beyond one’s comprehension how Musharraf got to enjoy preferential treatment. Illegal. How can an individual be above the law and constitution?”

“Is there any law which can empower someone sitting in a high office to give assurance to a military dictator who is also facing Benazir murder case, judges’ detention case and was involved in Lal Masjid operation?

On the other hand, the same court disqualified me from holding office in my own political party; removed me from the office of prime minister; and barred me from contesting elections for life on the charge that I had not received a salary from my son,” Nawaz wondered. “This is something which is beyond my understanding, and the nation is also surprised as to how a court may relax rules for an individual accused of high treason,” he continued. “It means that if someone abrogates the law, he will get bail directly from the chief justice even if there is no provision in the law,” he alleged.

In an unprecedented development, the top court had on Thursday summoned Pervez Musharraf on June 13 in response to a petition against his lifetime disqualification to contest the elections in view of the 2013 Peshawar High Court (PHC) judgement. The court also assured Musharraf’s counsel that the former president would not be arrested on arrival. It also allowed returning officers to receive his nomination papers for the elections subject to the case outcome.

Later, addressing a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin, Nawaz Sharif said they would not allow anyone to rig the forthcoming elections in the country. “It is beyond the powers of a person now to manipulate elections and whoever did so, he would suffer. Nation would punish him,” he said.

The former prime minister said that his enemies wished for him to go to prison but vowed that he would not abandon the masses even if he was inside the jail. “Today, I am coming here after attending 92nd hearing in the accountability court,” he said, referring to the hearing of Avenfield reference in Islamabad earlier in the day. “Is there any politician in the country who attended more than five hearings in any case?” he asked.

Nawaz said that he was not a coward, adding, “They must be thinking what kind of man they have come across.” He told the participants that their votes were torn apart and thrown away. “You will have to support Nawaz Sharif to the end,” he told the rally, asking them to promise that they would get the sanctity of vote restored.

Published in Daily Times, June 9th 2018.