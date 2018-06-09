Amendment curtailing govt’s say in Pemra affairs notified

The federal government on Friday issued amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Ordinance of 2002.

The amended ordinance restricts the federal government’s role to the media watchdog’s policy matters, in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution. Importantly, PEMRA will not be bound to accept all instructions issued by the government.

The number of PEMRA members have been reduced from 12 to eight. A 22- grade member will be appointed by the federal government on a permanent basis. The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and secretaries of Interior and Information ministries will no longer have a permanent membership of the authority’s board.

Instead, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA), and all four provincial governments will appoint a member each.

In April, the Supreme Court had removed former state minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb from a committee constituted to select the Pakistan Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) chairman.

Issuing the verdict in the media commission case, the CJP observed, “Marriyum will be busy delivering statements. She won’t have time for committee work.” The court asked that the information secretary replace the former minister on the committee.

