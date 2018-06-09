PM should tell public if PML-N was responsible for load shedding

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said that he had written to interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to apprise the public of the “correct picture” of load shedding in the country.

In a series of tweets, Imran said the public has had the right to know whether the promises and claims of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government of eliminating load shedding “were nothing but a pack of lies”.

The PTI chief said the PM should tell who is responsible for the rampant load shedding.

An increase in the already-severe countrywide power outage Thursday night left citizens upset in numerous cities, just days after former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that his government had added 10,000MW of electricity to the national grid.

Abbasi, who was addressing a news conference about energy projects, claimed that there was load shedding in 90 percent of the areas across the country from 6pm to 4pm.

However, consistent power outages were reported in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Quetta.

Multiple neighbourhoods in Karachi, including Kharadar, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block 19, are facing power cuts, while a similar pattern of intermittent power outages is being experienced in Quetta.

Imran to contest elections from five seats

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday released a list of its National Assembly candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be contesting elections from five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad II, NA-95 Mianwali I, NA-131 Lahore IX and NA-243 Karachi.

PTI Vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI’s candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat, respectively.

Aleem Khan will contest from NA-129 Lahore, and Dr Yasmin Rashid from NA-125 Lahore.

Published in Daily Times, June 9th 2018.