Govt announces five-day Eid holiday

The Interior Ministry on Friday finalised and submitted a summary for five holidays for Eidul Fitr.

According to details, the five-day holiday will start from June 14 to June 18. The summary is likely to be approved and notified by today (Saturday).

Moreover, the Meteorological Department anticipates the Shawaal moon to be sighted on June 14, however, skies in multiple parts of the country may also witness clouds and mist. Last week, the Met Department predicted that Eidul Fitr would fall on June 16.

A Met office official said that as per scientific calculations there were slim chances of Shawwaal moon to be sighted on the evening of June 14. Therefore, there is a high chance that there would be 30 days of the month of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on June 16, all across Pakistan. In case, the estimation is not accurate, then Eidul Fitr might be celebrated on Friday, June 15.

Published in Daily Times, June 9th 2018.