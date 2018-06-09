Alauddin Marri takes oath as caretaker Balochistan CM

Alauddin Marri was sworn in as Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House in Quetta on Friday.

Balochistan governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered the oath. Marri was named as the province’s caretaker chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, after a parliamentary committee formed for the purpose also failed to reach consensus on the matter. Earlier the outgoing treasury and opposition leaders had also failed to agree on a name.

Marri, who belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government led by lawmakers who defected from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ahead of the Senate elections. The former government also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the candidature.

