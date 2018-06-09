‘Junoon’ reunion not taking place, clarifies Ali Azmat

Audiences on several media platforms were going gaga over a picture that had been circulating on the internet of the members of the Junoon band having an Iftari together, expecting an announcement of the reuniting. However, Ali Azmat, the former lead singer for Junoon, has cleared out rumours that “it’s not true”.

Speaking to an English daily, he made it clear that the reports were incorrect.

The rumours came into existence when Junoon guitarist, Salman Ahmed tweeted a photograph with his former band member Ali Azmat and captioned it, “Rocking in Lahore with rain, wind, thunder and lightning.”

The picture spread like wildfire on social media and saw people hoping for the reunite. Although Ahmed has been trying hard for the band to reunite since a while now, Ali Azmat has remained reluctant in doing so and has denied such reports in past as well.

Salman not only tagged Ali but also used the hashtag #Junoon in the tweet. Ali responded to the tweet with the caption, “Maula Jutt te Noori nutt.”

On the other hands, there are reports of the band reuniting for a performance on the upcoming season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

The fans of Pakistan’s first Sufi-rock band, Junoon, are excited over the recent ‘reunion’ of band’s two members, Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed, and have demanded new music from both of them.

Ali Azmat shared a photo with Salman Ahmed on his official Facebook page and wrote, “Meet up after thirteen years with #SufiSal and friends at Iftar in Lahore. #Dosti #AliAzmat #Sufi #Junoon #Team Ali Azmat !!!”

Junoon was Pakistan’s one of the most famous and top rock band of the 90s. The band gave super hits like Saiyonee, Yaar Bina, Bulleha Ki Jana and many others. In 2005, the band broke up, after its base guitarist Brian went back to the US, and Ali Azmat went to pursue his solo career.

