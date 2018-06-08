Govt announces four-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday

ISLAMABAD: Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan will commence from June 15 to June 18, the interior ministry announced on Friday.

According to interior ministry notification issued on Friday,the Eid holidays will comprise of four days and will start from June 15 to June 18.

Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting during the month of Ramazan and after that celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr as the culmination of the holy month with all its zest and zeal.

Most of the preparations are made on the last minute and shopping malls and markets are filled with energetic crowds. Tailors, shopkeepers and food stalls remain open during the whole night as the Eid day nears.

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be on June 15 or June 16 this year as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) on Wednesday announced that expected chances for Eid moon sighting are on June 15.