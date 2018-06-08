Caretaker PM must brief nation about PML-N govt’s poor performance: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday demanded that the caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk must brief the nation about the ongoing energy crisis caused by PML-N’s poor performance.

The PTI chief wrote a letter to Nasirul Mulk demanding that he must brief the nation about the ongoing energy crisis in the country and those responsible for it.

“Caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk must brief the nation about PML-N’s poor performance that has caused the ongoing energy crisis and has indebted the country,” Imran Khan said.

He added that the public has suffered a lot due to the negligence of the ex-government and that they have the right to know the facts.

“The public has the right to know if the promises made by the former government have been fulfilled,” he said.

Imran also confirmed on Twitter that he has written the letter to the caretaker PM.