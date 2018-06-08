Where is Article 6 and all the cases against Musharraf now? Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Friday raised questions over Supreme Court’s (SC) conditional approval to contest elections for former dictator Musharraf despite treason charges along with lifetime disqualification.

While talking to the media outside accountability court hearing Avenfield reference case, Nawaz remarked “Where is the law and the Constitution now, where is Article 6 and all the cases (against Musharraf)”.

Nawaz questioned SC’s decision to guarantee Musharraf a non-arrest over his return.

Earlier on Thursday, SC while hearing a review petition case pertaining to Musharraf’s lifetime disqualification, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar had said “We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court.”

Former premier lashed out saying that none of the current happenings were in compliance with the law. He added that a civilian former prime minister was not even granted an exemption to go visit his ailing wife but a person like Musharraf, involved in Akbar Bugti’s murder was being given assurances.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid added that a dictator that went against the Constitution not once but twice was given a conditional guarantee, while a civilian three time elected prime minister was disqualified from holding office for life over holding an Iqama (foreign work permit).