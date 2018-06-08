CM urges secretaries to establish good governance

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Fazul-ur-Rehman while presiding over a meeting of secretaries of all the provincial departments on Thursday, directed them to establish good governance by following the required rules and regulations during their official work.

He said that as the caretaker CM he had to provide level playing field to all the political parties for contesting election in a free, fair and transparent atmosphere. “This will be possible only if there is good governance, therefore everyone has to work within the legal framework,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Inspector General (IG) Sindh AD Khowaja, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Mohammad Waseem and all provincial secretaries.

Talking to IG Police AD Khowaja, Mr Fazul-ur-Rehman said that there were reports of growing street crime in the city. The IG assured the CM that strict action would be taken against street crime. “We have rearranged police deployment and enhanced patrolling at all the important points and areas,” Khowaja informed the CM.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem briefed the CM about the K-IV plan and other water supply projects to the city. He said that at present Karachi was receiving 650 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) and there were some areas in District West, Malir, South and East where water shortage, particularly of their katcha area, still persisted.

He told Fazul-ur-Rehman that the district administration was using tankers to provide water to the residents of water starved areas.

Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah briefed the CM about water flows in the River Indus and off-taking canals. He said that tail-end areas were being provided water through management.

Jamal Shah told the CM the distribution of water had improved. He said that against an allocated share of 106300 cusecs Sindh withdrew only 35260 cusecs on Thursday. He added that Sindh’s withdrawal on Wednesday had been 37073 cusecs.

The CM directed Irrigation Department to further focus on the proper distribution of water, particularly to the tail-end. “The growers are staging protests, this is not good. We cannot deprive any person of his share of water,” said the CM. Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho briefed the CM on the disposal of hospital waste. He told him that apparatus required for the safe disposal of hospital waste had been installed in the city’s hospitals.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon said that the he was monitoring riverine water distribution till the tail end. He said that he was also checking the distribution of tankers in the city.

He informed the CM that he planned to plant more trees in the city through Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). He also shared his plans for the establishment of a 10-acre forest near the Motorway with the CM.

“Planting more trees in the city and its outskirts would bring back the rains which used to pour down in the city,” said Rizwan Memon.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.