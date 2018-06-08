K-Electric gets new board chairman

Karachi: The K-Electric (KE) Board of Directors appointed Tayyab Tareen as the Chairman of the Board and gave its former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Moonis Alvi the charge of leading the company as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

The Board of Director of KE expressed their confidence in Tayyab’s leadership and said, “We are pleased to appoint Tayyab Tareen as the Chairman of KE Board. His contributions during his tenure as CEO have been of great value to the company and its transformation. The company will surely benefit from his competence and leadership in his new role.”

“The Board is highly confident that Moonis has the background, experience and the skills necessary to seamlessly step into his additional role. With a strong grasp on business and an in-depth understanding of key challenges and opportunities, Moonis is well positioned to provide exceptional ongoing leadership while aggressively pursuing our growth strategy and company goals.” the Board added.

KE also thanked the outgoing Chairman of KE Board Waqar Hassan Siddique, who had served for an overall tenure of more than six years in two terms, for his insights and guidance that helped its management achieve the progress required for an operational and financial turnaround.

The Board explained that KE’s transformation, from an under-utilized strategic asset before 2009 into a leading energy player, represented one of the global power industry’s most well-recognized operational turnaround stories.

The Board added that KE was well positioned to build on its existing success because it was being backed by competent management and leadership teams.

According to the Board, KE was committed to the cause of improving the availability and reliability of power supply to customers across its network. The Board added that KE wished to ensure the growth of Karachi and Pakistan’s economy.

Tayyab Tareen, the newly appointed Chairman of KE, has over 25 years of experience, mainly with multinational companies, covering areas of business turnarounds, planning and business acquisitions and financial management. He has been on the KE Board since 2009 and has also served as its CFO and Chief Strategy Officer. Tayyab was appointed as the CEO of KE in November 2014.

Moonis Abdullah Alvi, the appointed interim CEO has over 28 years of diversified experience in the finance industry. Alvi joined KE in 2008 and has been its CFO since 2011. He is a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.