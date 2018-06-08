PILER’s condolence on Palejo’s death

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali, members of the PILER board and staff members of PILER expressed their deep sorrow on the demise of Rasul Bux Palijo, a noted leftist politician, senior lawyer, intellectual and head of political party Awami Tahreek Pakistan (ATP), who died on Thursday at a local hospital in Karachi following protracted illness.

In a statement and message to the bereaved family, Karamat Ali and other eulogized the services of late Palijo, who had struggled his entire life for the rights of poor people, workers and peasants. Palijo spent a major portion of his life in jails during military regimes for restoration of democracy.

He played an active role in Movement for Restoration of Democracy in 1983 and faced severe torture while in custody at the notorious Kot Lakhpat jail in Punjab. He was also declared “Prisoner of Conscience” by the Amnesty International during the General Zia’s regime.

Late Palijo, a champion of the rights of peasants , formed Sindhi Hari Tahrik (Green Movement). He successfully mobilized and organized female workers and peasants in Sindh. Women’s Party Sindhiani Tehrik , supported by Palijo, played a leading role in several political struggles.

Late Palijo will be remembered for his supreme qualities and intellectual satire. He influenced a large number of students and brought them in mainstream politics. Sindhi Shagird Tahrik, a students movement played an important role during the Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD). Palijo also authored several books during his life.

Palijo fought cases of poor workers in courts free of cost and remained the key leader of various political alliances.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.