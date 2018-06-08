NAB asked to probe Nandipur project

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate allegations of corruption in the Nandipur Power Project.

Appearing before the court on notice, the energy secretary said that the project was planned in 2005 to produce 525 megawatts of electricity.

He stated that originally, the cost of the project was estimated at Rs22 billion, which eventually increased to Rs58 billion due to delays in execution.

The court directed NAB to also investigate the reasons that led to the increase in the cost of the project. The chief justice noted that the report of Justice (r) Rehman Hussain Jafri commission on the project had also asked the NAB to further investigate the matter, adding that the court wanted to know if there were any embezzlements or fraud committed in the project.

During the hearing, a representative of a workers’ union stated that the government had not paid the employees working on the project. He claimed that after the project was outsourced, the government had promised to appoint 25 per cent of the staff, but it did not do so later. The chief justice then expressed dismay over the exploitation of the labour. The energy secretary agreed with the claim, but did not offer any explanation about why the promise had not been fulfilled.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.