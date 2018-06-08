NA-246 Bilawal all set to contest first-ever election on July 25

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for NA-246 to contest the upcoming general elections.

The PPP chairman reached the city courts along with party leaders and workers where he submitted the nomination papers to the returning officer. The constituency is located in the PPP stronghold of Lyari.

While talking to media on the occasion, Bilawal said the PPP will take forward Bhutto’s vision and that it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation. He said that he wants to serve the city where he was born. “After a long time, there would be a ‘Bhutto’ in parliament,” he said, adding that he is now formally stepping into the parliamentary politics. “Having a Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence also,” he said, adding, “Only a Bhutto can defend democracy.”

Later, the PPP chairman made an impromptu visit to Lyari where he was greeted by people chanting slogans like ‘Wazir-e-Azam Bilawal’. Speaking to workers, he said that the upcoming election is a huge test for jiyalas and the democratic workers. He urged the supporters to gear up their preparation to ensure victory of the PPP candidates across the country.

Bilawal is expected to submit his nomination papers for NA-200 Larkana on Friday (today). He will be arriving in Larkana along with his sister Aseefa Bhutto and aunt Faryal Talpur.

The 29-year-old launched his political career in 2012, five years after the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.