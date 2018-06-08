SC dismisses pleas for fresh delimitation

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday rejected pleas seeking correction of discrepancies in delimitation of constituencies.

The CJP remarked that if the delimitation of constituencies is changed at this time, it will impact the election schedule across the country. He told the petitioners that the delimitation carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan was final and candidates would have to contest elections accordingly.

The chief justice disposed of the petitions along with nine others seeking fresh delimitation in various constituencies. He stated that he would personally hear all petitions regarding delimitation and would not allow the election schedule to be affected.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.