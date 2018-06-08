ECP extends date for submission of nomination papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections, a press statement said on Thursday.

The nomination papers could now be submitted until June 11, the ECP said, adding that candidatures for reserved seats for women and minorities could also be submitted until the same date. The ECP said that the date for submission of nomination papers was extended for facilitating the political parties. Earlier, the election commission had set June 8 as the final date for submission of nomination papers.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.