Imran to contest election from Karachi’s NA-243

Setting his sights on Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming elections from the NA-243 constituency.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that Imran would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies from across the country. In the 2013 elections, the PTI chief had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar-II), NA-56 (Rawalpindi-VII), NA-71 (Mianwali-I) and NA-126 (Lahore-IX).

In the run up to the 2018 polls, Karachi appears to have emerged as a flashpoint for major political players, with PPP heavyweights Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Asif Zardari contesting from there. Last month, Khan had announced a wide-ranging 10-point Karachi-specific agenda for the upcoming polls, which touched upon power, hospitals, education, police reforms and other areas.

