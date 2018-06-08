Court again declines Sharifs’ exemption plea to visit Kulsoom

ISLAMABAD: As the Avenfield Properties hearing continued on Thursday, the accountability court rejected former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz’s request for a five-day exemption from trial to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London.

The Sharif family members had sought an exemption from June 11 to June 16, maintaining that they sought to visit Kulsoom Nawaz, whose medical reports were attached with the application.

Maryam’s husband Capt (retd) Safdar had also requested for an exemption.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi concluded his arguments, claiming that the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, hid their ownership of the London flats through offshore companies. “Nawaz Sharif is the actual owner of the London flats,” he said, adding that there are no records to show that bearers’ shares were transferred from Prince Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani to Hussain Nawaz.

He continued that the Joint Investigation Team still tried to record the statement of the Qatari prince. The NAB prosecutor denied allegations that the Qatari prince was threatened.

Separately, Nawaz Sharif challenged in the Islamabad High Court the accountability court’s verdict dismissing his petition seeking hearing of final arguments in the three references [Flagship, Avenfield, and Al-Azizia Steels] together. In his appeal, Nawaz requested the court to delay the concluding arguments in Avenfield reference and announce all verdicts together. The petition stated that the prosecution’s star witness, Wajid Zia, who is a witness in all three references, can improve his testimonies in other two references. “All three references should have been heard together.”

As the deadline for the conclusion of hearings (June 9) approaches, the accountability court has sought another extension in the ongoing trial from the Supreme Court. During the hearing of Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment reference, the judge remarked that he would write a letter to SC for another extension.

Earlier in March, the SC had granted a two-month extension to the accountability court to wrap up the proceedings. When the references could not be completed in the stipulated time, the SC granted another month to wrap up the trial.

As the deadline nears, the court has yet to record statements of key NAB witness Wajid Zia in Flagship reference and that of two investigation officers in all three of the references.

After the statements are recorded, defence counsel Khawaja Haris will cross-examine the witnesses. Then, the accused standing trial will record their statement and produce witnesses in their defence, and if needed. Following the arguments, both the parties will give a rebuttal and, then the court will reach a verdict.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.