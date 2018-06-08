Effective management of disasters touchstone of governance: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat on Thursday said that an effective disaster management mechanism is the touchstone of good governance in a country.

In his closing remarks at the National Monsoon Preparedness Conferences-2018 here in Islamabad, the NDMA chairman said the core purpose of all state institutions is to serve its citizens and disaster management also aims at ensuring the protection of life and properties during the times of stress and disaster. “This is how we can serve the humanity and establish our credibility as a state institution,” he emphasized.

While underlining the importance of understanding disaster management in global climate change perspective, he said that conventional disaster management practices were necessary but real challenge lied in social adaptation according to shifting weather patterns and coping with its impacts.

The National Monsoon Preparedness Conferences-2018 was aimed at reviewing the state of preparedness at federal, provincial/regional and up to district levels to cope up with the forthcoming monsoon rains and to harmonize all related provincial and departmental plans with respect to flood prevention, rescue, relief and post-flood rehabilitation measures if necessary.

Senior representatives of various federal ministries and departments like communication, water resources, railways, armed forces, CDA, SUPARCO, NESPAK, provincial irrigation departments, provincial/regional disaster management authorities, Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), UN agencies, Pakistan Boys Scouts Association and Pakistan Girls Guide Association participated in the conference.

While presenting Monsoon Outlook-2018, the PMD forecasted likelihood of normal to above normal rainfall during first half of the monsoon while normal to less than normal rainfall during second half from August to September. However, report stated that some extreme localized rainfall events are likely to occur in some parts of northern Punjab and KP which may cause localized flash flooding in the mountainous regions.

Representative of all authorities shared the nature of hazards and vulnerabilities faced in their respective provinces and regions and state of their preparedness as well as prevention measures put in place to cope up with these vulnerabilities. They also shared the details of available rescue equipment as well as rehabilitations and relief stocks in their warehouses for the emergency situations.

