Gynaecology and ethics

Sir: Medical science has improved a lot of lives and has played a big role in raising people’s living standards. However, many things still need to change. One thing that springs to mind here is the child birth procedure at teaching medical hospitals.

It is common practice for doctors to let trainee doctors into observatory rooms that overlook operating theatres during these procedures. This is a violation of decency, the patient’s privacy and Pakistan’s social norms. In most cases, no permission is taken from the patient or her family. This is in violation ofthe Punjab Health Commission’s Rights of Patients and Others Part-A clause 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 for Patients’ Rights and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s Code of Ethics Part-2 General section 3 clause D and Part VIII Research Ethics and Consent sections, clauses 3, 4 and 6.

ALI KAMRAN RASHEED

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.