Sir: I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities to global warming, also called climate change.

Climate change is caused by human activities which alter the composition of the global atmosphere. Apart from making the planet warmer, it can also cause other environmental disasters like hurricanes, droughts and floods.

Climate change is estimated to decrease crop yields in Pakistan. This, in turn, will affect people’s livelihoods and make basic food stuffs more expensive. Combining decreased yields with the current rise in population growth and urbanisation, the risk of hunger and food security will remain high.

The government and the authorities concerned should take drastic measures to save Pakistan from the effects of global warming. May Pakistan always progress.

FIZZAH FAROOQUI

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.