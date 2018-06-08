Ending plastic pollution

Sir: On Tuesday (June 5) World Environment Day was observed worldwide. It’s theme was ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ with the intention of raising awareness amongst the masses about the dangers of non-degradable plastic pollution. Undeniably, plastic pollution has caused incalculable harm to the environment and marine life. According to WWF-Pakistan, 65 percent of garbage in Pakistan contains plastic. This waste has wreaked havoc on our natural environment and poisoned our oceans. Apart from this, around 20,023 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year. Some estimates have warned that there will be more plastic bags than fish in our seas and oceans by 2050.

Therefore, it is high time that the government, concerned departments and public do their part to control plastic pollution. This can be accomplished by banning illegal plastic waste dumping and its manufacture.

The state should invest and introduce modern non-degradable polyethene technologies, in doing so, both the life below water and life on land can be protected from this hazardous element. Plastic bags should be replaced by cloth and paper bags. Proper plastic waste management can be the best vehicle for its removal. If immediate action is not taken in this regard, our environment will be irreversibly damaged.

ASAD ALI BALOCH

Dadu

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.