Bilawal submits nomination papers for NA-246

While talking to media, Bilawal said that it was a pleasure for him that he was following his ancestors adding that the PPP would take forward Bhutto’s vision and it would be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation. He said that he wanted to serve the city where he was born.

“After a long time there would be a Bhutto in parliament,” he added.

He said now he is stepping into parliamentary politics. “Having a Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence,” Bilawal said.

“Only a Bhutto can defend democracy,” said the PPP chairman.

After the submission of his form, the PPP chairman made an impromptu visit to the Lyari and was received by people chanting slogan “Wazir-e-Azam Bilawal”.

Bilawal is expected to submit his nomination papers for NA-200 Larkana on Friday. He will be arriving in Larkana along with his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and aunti Faryal Talpur.

The 29-year-old launched his political career in 2012,five years after the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Now he is all set to make his parliamentary debut.