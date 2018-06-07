Lahore Weather

Thursday, June 07, 2018


Former PM Zafarullah Jamali likely to join PTI

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali has reportedly decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to media reports, PTI Provincial President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind spoke with Jamali. Rind appreciated Jamali’s work and contribution for the country during the talk.

The former prime minister is expected to meet Rind soon.

Jamali is likely to join the PTI with all his associates.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan has also confirmed the reports through a Twitter massage:

On May 16, Jamali resigned from the National Assembly (NA).

Jamali was elected MNA as an independent candidate from his native town Dera Murad Jamali  in the general elections 2013 but later joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

