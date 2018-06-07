Former PM Zafarullah Jamali likely to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali has reportedly decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to media reports, PTI Provincial President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind spoke with Jamali. Rind appreciated Jamali’s work and contribution for the country during the talk.

The former prime minister is expected to meet Rind soon.

Jamali is likely to join the PTI with all his associates.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan has also confirmed the reports through a Twitter massage:

Welcome to Ex PM of Pakistan and Sr. Politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He had left PML-N over principles despite being in Power. Jamali sab is a good addition to our team. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) June 7, 2018

On May 16, Jamali resigned from the National Assembly (NA).

Jamali was elected MNA as an independent candidate from his native town Dera Murad Jamali in the general elections 2013 but later joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.