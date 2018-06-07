1 martyred, 6 injured as army helicopter crashes near Quetta

QUETTA: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and six injured as army’s helicopter crashed near Eastern bypass in Quetta, sources say on Thursday.

DIG Police said that the injured have been shifted to combined military Hospital in Quetta.

Recently in May, a training plane had crashed in Lahore which injured two pilots. Witnesses said that it crashed after catching fire.

However, it was revealed that the single engine aircraft was manufactured in 1997 and in 2012 the plane was registered in Pakistan. Further investigation is still underway.