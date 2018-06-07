KARACHI: Rangers on Wednesday night conducted an operation in Korangi Zaman Town against terrorists.

During the operation one ranger was martyred and two injured.

According to Rangers officials the incident happened when they raided the site following intelligence report about the presence of a terrorist in the area.

However, they added, Rangers opened fire on them.

Reportedly a terrorist also got injured during the exchange of fire and managed to escape.

According to sources, a suspicious injured person was arrested from Jinnah hospital.