LAHORE: During windstorm on Tuesday night, ambulift and elevator struck two PIA planes standing in the bay 13 of Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Due to the incident, the engine of one plane and cargo gate of the other got damaged badly and they are undergrounded now. The airplanes include A-3-20 and ATR.

According to sources, an investigation committee was formed to estimate the damage and to find out the reasons behind the incident, however, sources added that regardless of the prediction of the storm, Institute of Safety and Quality insurance and Civil Aviation failed to take precautionary measures.

According to experts, a heavyweight is supposed to be tied with the planes when 70 km per hour wind blows and reportedly Lahore faced a windstorm with the speed of 115 km per hour.

Sources reported that maintenance of the damaged planes and losses from the canceled flights would incur costs amounting to millions of rupees.