Mourners seek return of missing Shia Muslims

KARACHI: Several participants of the central procession to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) staged a protest demanded immediate recovery of missing persons on Wednesday.

After the Zuhr prayers, Shia Missing Persons Release Committee (SMPRC) held a protest demanding the immediate recovery of the missing persons from across the country. Family members of the missing persons including women and children also participated in a sit-in.

“Over 140 Shia Muslims are missing across the country,” claimed Rashid Rizvi, a member of SMPRC.

“We want to ask why they have been abducted?” continued Rashid Rizvi.

The committee and the bereaved family members requested the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to help them recover their loved ones before Eid ul Fitr.

Earlier in the day, several smaller processions originating from separate parts of the city converged at Nishter Park into the central procession where noted scholar Maulana Kumail Mehdavi addressed participants and highlighted various noble aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

After the address, the procession set off from Nishtar Park under the leadership of the Abu-Turab Scouts. It passed through MA Jinnah Road where mourners offered their Zuhr prayers. The arrangements for the prayers were made by the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO).

The procession restarted from MA Jinnah Road and made its way towards its destination. It passed through Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street and Kharadar before ending peacefully at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian amidst tight security.

Thousands of mourners, including women and children, took part in the procession.

Strict security arrangements were made across the city, especially along the route of procession, to avert any unpleasant incidents. At least 5,572 police officers and constables performed duties in the metropolis on Youm-e-Ali while at least 72 police vehicles, 65 motorcycles and seven armoured vehicles were a part of the security plan for the Youm-e-Ali procession.

Moreover, the Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and Hyderabad for Youm-e-Ali after additional inspector generals (AIGs) of Karachi and Hyderabad requested for the ban in the light of security concerns.

Thousands of volunteers, who were deployed for the security of the procession, cordoned off the entire route with the help of police and Rangers personnel. The city police claimed that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the safety of the mourners along the route of the procession.

All streets and alleyways adjoining the main MA Jinnah Road were sealed to prohibit entry of irrelevant persons and vehicles, while all nearby markets remained closed on the directions of the provincial government.

Apart from the religious organisations, including the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, ISO and Shia Ulema Council, several civic bodies such as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) set up first-aid medical camps at different spots along MA Jinnah Road to facilitate the mourners.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.