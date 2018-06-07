Speakers stress firm resolve to phase out plastic products

KARACHI: Provincial governments should come up with a firm timeline to phase out plastic products which generate waste that causes serious damage to environment especially to marine ecology on the country’s coastline.

Speakers of a seminar on ‘Impact of plastic pollution on our life’ demanded that a deadline be issued by the government to producers of plastic products to switch to the use of bio-degradable plastic.

National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) collaborated with United Nations Environmental Program, Bahria Foundation and Sindh Environment Protection Agency to organize a moot under the theme of ‘Beat plastic pollution’ on Tuesday to mark the “World Environment Day”.

Speakers demanded that law should be strictly implemented to penalise whosoever was responsible for spreading plastic waste including manufacturers, traders, retailers, consumers and municipal agencies.

Commodore (retd) Syed Zafar Iqbal, Director Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project of Bahria Foundation said that it was a highly remorseful fact that country’s shoreline was being treated as a huge garbage dump.

He said that 13 to 14 drain lines of the city were constantly discharging untreated sewerage and industrial effluent directly into sea negatively affecting not just the life of the residents in the surrounding areas but also the marine environment.

He added that even a third world country like Ghana did not ever allow untreated discharge of sewerage and effluents into the sea.

He said that marine environment in the vicinity of Keamari Port had became polluted to the extent that merchant vessels were floating on garbage dumped near sea port.

He announced that Bahria Foundation along with WWF and NFEH would launch an awareness campaign for fishermen communities living in coastal areas in order to make them fully aware of the hazards of marine pollution.

He further informed the audience that the LNG Terminal Project of Bahria Foundation in Sonmiani Bay area would fully take into account the cause of conserving coral reefs in the nearby marine area especially at the famous marine protected area of Charna Island.

Saquib Ejaz Hussain, an environmental consultant said that plastic waste accounted for up to 65 percent of municipal and industrial garbage being generated in Pakistan.

He said that according to certain estimates, up to 13 million tones of plastic waste was dumped into sea every year in Pakistan.

Hussain said that disposable products should be manufactured using bio-degradable plastic in order to curb air and marine pollution when major cities lack proper landfill sites for running an efficient waste management system.

Saquib Ejaz Hussain revealed that plastic waste mixed with other municipal garbage was being dumped at Karachi’s shoreline so land under sea could be reclaimed and used for post housing schemes.

Dr Nuzhat Khan from National Institute of Oceanography said that a system of community shredders needed to be introduced to communities living in coastal areas so they could properly dispose of plastic waste.

Dr Nuzhat Khan added that recycling of plastic material would generate economic activity for low-income families residing in the coastal areas.

She said that coastal communities should be encouraged to collect plastic waste for recycling instead of burning it because incinerating plastic waste has a harmful effect on the environment.

Brig (retd) Tariq Lakhiar of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company said that progress was being made in the Thar Coal Project but not at the expense of environmental considerations.

He added that one million trees were planted in semi-arid areas of Sindh under the project.

He said that after doing Thar Coal and power project, Engro would invest in renewable energy projects in Balochistan.

Afia Salam, a senior environmental journalist, said that brick kilns working outside city areas had now started burning plastic waste for their operations as kiln operators did not have access to better alternatives.

She said that wherever recycling of plastic waste was not a feasible option, concerned citizens should adopt firm habit to refuse usage of such wasteful plastic products. Deputy Director (Technical) of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Imran Sabir said that thanks to the efforts of SEPA, some 2,300 million kilograms of bio-degradable plastic products had been introduced in Sindh.

He said that a number of big departmental, super stores and renowned companies in Karachi had adopted the practice of using and selling disposable products made up of bio-degradable plastic and this campaign should be further promoted.

Director (Technical) of SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto informed that SEPA had only16 inspectors in a big city like Karachi but it had no district level offices in province.

He said that despite all these limitations SEPA had started taking due penal and lawful action against organisations and agencies spreading pollution and causing damage to environment.

He added that prosecution for such cases had been initiated even against certain district municipal corporations and hospitals in Karachi which were involved in unsafe disposal of municipal and solid waste.

NFEH President Naeem Qureshi said that Pakistan had emerged as a major hub in entire South Asian region for the manufacture of products using recycled plastic but no standardisation or regulatory system was present to keep a check on this flourishing industry.

He said that the government should announce a clear-cut deadline after which disposable products made up of bio-degradable plastic should compulsorily be used in the entire country in order to conserve the environment.

