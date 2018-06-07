Hamdard starts plantation campaign to mark World Environment Day

Karachi: Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan initiated a plantation campaign by planting Neem trees at its headquarters on the World Environment Day.

The plantation campaign is directed at making Karachi greener and keeping the metropolis pollution free.

Talking to media representatives on the occasion the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hamdard Usama Qureshi said that Hamdard was launching a plantation campaign in order to play its role in the task of saving the country from the harmful effects of climate change.

“In this campaign we intend to plant trees in the whole central district and we have the support of Chairman, Karachi Central District Rehan Hashmi,” added Qureshi.

‘Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said had established the Madinat al-Hikmah, a city of education, science and culture in a desert on the border of Sindh and Balochistan but he made the area green by planting trees, establishing orchard and botanical gardens. Planting trees is Hamdard’s tradition and we wish to promote it,’ the CEO Hamdard explained.

Usama Qureshi said that earlier people used to leave some space for plantation while making their houses but now they leave no space for plantation. He added that trees were important because they lowered the temperatures and cleansed the air.

Expanding on the subject of climate change, Usama Qureshi said that heat waves and hot weather had gripped Karachi due to urbanization. He added that trees in the city had been brutally cut down and not even the oldest trees were spared.

“Cutting the trees is a crime and an outrage committed by us against us. We would all suffer if there are no trees,” continued Usama Qureshi.

The campaign was initiated by Managing Director and CEO of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan, Usama Qureshi; Chairman Karachi Central District Council Rehan Qureshi, Director General Hamdard Foundation Farrukh Imdad, Hamdard’s Director of Research and Development Prof. Dr. Hakim Abdul Hannan, Director Finance, Abdul Wasim Qureshi, Director IT Hasnain Eqbal and Deputy Director Trade, Jamil Akhtar. Prof. Dr. Hakim Abdul Hannan, Director Research and Development Abdul Wasim Qureshi, Director Finance Hasnain Eqbal and Deputy Director Trade Jamil Akhtar also planted saplings on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.