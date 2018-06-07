Authorities fail to present Shahrukh Jatoi before court

Karachi: Jail authorities were unable to produce Shahrukh Jatoi before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday in a case pertaining to the convict’s attempt to flee the country in 2013.

When the judicial magistrate in Malir expressed anger over Jatoi’s absence, the prison authorities said that the convict was a death row prisoner who could not be brought to court. They further stated that the case has already been declared sensitive.

“The provincial home department had also restricted Jatoi’s movement,” jail authorities informed the court.

The Jail authorities insisted that they had written a letter to Sindh Home Department to conduct case hearings in the jail. “However, we have not received a notification as yet from the Sindh Home Department on the request,” they informed the magistrate.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.