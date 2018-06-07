May 12 case sent to CJP for constitution of larger bench

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday forwarded the case pertaining to May 12 tragedy to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for the constitution of the larger bench which will then review the matter.

Applicant Iqbal Kazmi had requested the court to completely investigate the May 12 incident of terror.

The court had appointed Faisal Siddiqui and Shahab Sirki Advocate as judicial assistants. The CJP will constitute a larger bench to further probe into the case.

Former president Pervez Musharraf, MQM founder, former provincial adviser home ministry Waseem Akhtar were named in the plea. In May 2018, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned the case file of May 12 carnage in Karachi which claimed the lives of over two dozen people.

On May 12, 2007, at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured on Shahrah-e-Faisal as opposing political groups clashed with one another after the arrival of former chief justice of pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry to Karachi.

The former CJP had remained confined to the lounge of the airport throughout the day and returned to Islamabad without addressing a lawyers’ convention on the premises of the Sindh High Court.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.