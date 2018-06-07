PTI might boycott general elections: Liaquat Jatoi

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Liaquat Jatoi requested the Chief Justice (CJ) and Election Commission of Pakistani (ECP) to take notice against corrupt leaders and bureaucrats on Wednesday.

“Corruption has been at its peak in Sindh. In the last two elections (2008 and 2013) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) benefitted because of nepotism in caretaker government”, said Jatoi.

He added that Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari, along with their elected representatives, were looting Sindh. “If situation remains same, PTI can boycott the elections. Party also demands to change the bureaucracy of Sindh”, proclaimed Jatoi

“There has been no transparency in elections in Sindh since the last 10 years” continued Jatoi “people favored by PPP have been holding administrative positions”

“Chief Justice and ECP should set a new management”, he demanded

Previously, leaders from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had also said that MQM would boycott the upcoming elections if their grievances remained unaddressed.

June 7th 2018