ATC defers verdict to declare Anwar’s house a sub-jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday deferred the verdict to declare accused Rao Anwar’s house a sub-jail in Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial murder case.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of terrorism and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a ‘fake encounter’.

During the hearing former Malir SSP Rao Anwar along with others accused in the case was produced for an in-camera hearing.

The court also deferred the verdict on declaring Anwar as a B-class prisoner in the court.

The hearing was then adjourned till June 9.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.