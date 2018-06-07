CJP takes notice of assault on journalist Asad Kharral

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took notice of the assault on senior journalist Asad Kharral and directed Punjab Police inspector general to submit a report on the incident in 24 hours.

Senior journalist and television anchorperson Asad Kharal was reportedly attacked by ‘masked men’ near Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to police, the anchorperson was on his way home from the airport when his vehicle was intercepted. He was taken out from the car and assaulted. Kharal was then moved to Lahore Services Hospital for medical treatment. Some news reports claimed that Kharal, who had been highly critical of the previous government, was attacked allegedly by men affiliated with the former ruling party. However, Kharal is yet to accuse anyone of the attack.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.